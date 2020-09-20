1/2
Genevieve Russell
1938 - 2020
Genevieve Russell After a well-lived life, Genevieve Russell (born Nancy Katherine Young) of Denver passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at home in the company of her family. The underlying cause was Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Genevieve was born September 13, 1938 in Kansas City, MO to Henry and Rose Young and moved to Denver in 1970. Following her early passion for yoga, she moved to San Francisco in the 1980's to study at the Iyengar School. Upon returning, she spent decades joyfully teaching yoga and performing theraputic massage at several athletic clubs around Denver. She also enjoyed nothing so much as an early morning walk around Washington Park near her home. An independent thinker, Genevieve was open to all philosophies and people. A consistent optimist, she was known for encouraging everyone on their own life's journey. She was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Michael Quirk and John Russell. Survivors include her son Patrick Quirk of Denver; daughter Christy Robinson (Andy) of Denver; sisters Helen Humphreys and Shirley Alexander of Kansas City; brother Hank Young (Barbara) of Kansas City; and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews. Although her absence causes us pain, she's forever in our hearts until we meet again. In lieu of flowers or donations, please practice random acts of kindness in honor of Genevieve. Thoughts and memories may be left online at Cremation Society of Colorado.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
