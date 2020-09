Or Copy this URL to Share

Genevieve T. McGraw Genevieve T. McGraw, 90, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away September 13, 2020. Private family services will be held, however Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at 11am, Thursday, September 17, 2020 on the McGilley Sheil Facebook page. For full obituary, please visit the McGilley & Sheil website. Arr: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.



