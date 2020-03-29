|
|
Georg Moncke Georg Moncke, 80, of Stilwell, KS, passed away after a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Georg was born on June 18, 1939 to Georg Moncke IV and Margaret Pape Moncke in Neubrandenburg, Germany. He graduated from high school in Düsseldorf, Germany and graduated from The Technical University, Berlin. He worked for the Bayer Corporation from 1967-2000 beginning his career in Leverkusen, Germany and retiring in Kansas City, MO as Vice President Engineering. Georg met Glenda Bettis Dayani Moncke in 1977 and they married in 1981. They have three sons, Philip, John and Kevin, five grandchildren and numerous other relatives. He enjoyed extreme endurance adventures including: white water rafting, skiing, hiking, sailing in the Caribbean, camping in the Grand Tetons in the winter. He also loved spending time at home with family, friends and his beloved dogs. A private memorial service will be held. A celebration of Georg's life and birthday will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Parkinson's Foundation, 8900 State Line Rd, #320, Leawood, KS 66206.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020