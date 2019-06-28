|
Georganna Clark Georganna Clark, 92, of Lenexa, KS passed peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was a life-long Kansan contributing to the community through her years of nursing, Quilter's Guild of Greater Kansas City and charitable work with the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Carrier, her four children, Norman R. Clark Jr. (wife Carolyn), Stephanie Cooper (Ernest), Kevin H. Clark (Deb), Sarah S. Rathjen (Eugene), 23 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 6 pm to 8 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 21515 W. 101st Street, Lenexa, KS 66220. Funeral will be held at the same place on Monday, July 1 at 10 am. If you would like to remember her; donations to KVC (Kaw Valley Center) and Salvation Army Children's Center would be appreciated. She spent her last 26 years sewing children's dismissal bags for these organizations.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 28, 2019