Obituary Condolences Flowers Georganne Gage Walters Georganne Gage Walters passed away April 29, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Georganne was born in Kansas City, March 30, 1960, to the late Carolyn Campbell Gage and Frank Hires Gage. Her grandparents were the late Newton Colin Campbell and Bessie Bell Campbell and John Bailey Gage and Marjorie Hires Gage. She is preceded in death by her brother, Colin Campbell Gage and stepfather, Frank O. Babcock. Georganne leaves behind her brother, Hires W. Gage DVM, and his wife, Gail Horner Gage, sister, Betse M. Gage MD and her husband, William M. Chase MD and sister-in-law, Laura Turner Gage, as well as niece and nephews, Bailey Gage Charles DVM (Art Charles DVM and twin sons Ward and Winston), Logan Gage, Brian, Colin and Craig Chase. She was married to John Walters of Charlotte, NC, for more than 20 years. Georganne had a large extended family, as well as many friends and past associates in Kansas City with whom she shared the happy years of childhood, school memories, college experiences and career endeavors. Growing up Georganne spent many weekends and summers running free on the Gage Farm near Lawrence with siblings and cousins, riding horseback, fishing, building forts, climbing trees with the freedom to explore all the farm had to offer. She was an active participant in Girl Scouts and attended camp for many years in the Ozarks further developing her independent streak and love of nature. Georganne graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.A. in Spanish and a B.S. in Business and Accounting in 1983 and received the honor of Phi Beta Kappa and other academic awards. Georganne was a lifelong Jayhawk fan, Rock Chalk! Immediately after graduating Georganne joined Touche Ross accounting firm in Kansas City quickly earning her CPA certification and beginning a highly successful career in auditing. She continued with the company as it became Deloitte & Touche distinguishing herself as an expert in derivatives and other complicated financial instruments. After 25 years working in the accounting field, Georganne retired to Charlotte, NC. Besides relishing the wonderful weather in Charlotte, she loved to cook for others, experimenting with new recipes. She was especially known for her beef jerky! She had an artistic side that led to projects in needlework, clay sculpting, and crafting. Georganne enjoyed her prowess at cards and other games, winning most of the time. She was skilled at finishing puzzles without looking at the box lid. Georganne had a generous heart and was always making things for others and giving freely to friends in need. Georganne treasured her furry canine friends Soxley, Mija and CooCoo and mourned the loss of her special companion, Poosh. She was devoted to her dogs, and they never left her side or couch or bed! Georganne's family invites you to a visitation Monday, May 13, at 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in Wesley Chapel at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave. Leawood, KS 66211. Donations in memory of Georganne can be made to: Blue Valley Special Olympics, Blue Valley Recreation, 6545 West 151st Street, Overland Park, KS 66223 Pets for Life, Inc., 7240 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114

