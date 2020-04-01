|
George Albert Stone George Albert Stone, of Leeton MO, was born October 22, 1950. He died March 28, 2020. He grew up in a small three-bedroom home in Raytown, Missouri, where he was the middle child of 5. He met Sondra Lynnette Thomas while in high school. They fell in love and married soon after graduating from Raytown South High School in 1969. Their marriage produced two children, a girl and a boy. After high school he dove head first into Martin Foundry, founded in 1934 by his grandparents, George and Frances Martin. He bought the business from them at the ripe old age of 21 and it is still flourishing today. Almost everyone on each side of the family has worked there at one time or another, and some still do. It is truly a family business. After 35 plus years of hard work he retired. That is when he finally got to spend time with his true passion "The Farm," a big plot of land in rural Johnson County Missouri purchased when he was a young man in 1980. He turned a 120 Acre patch of timber and overgrown brush into an outdoorsman's paradise. Aside from work, he spent most weekends there. He had always said he wanted to live there and after retiring, he did. All family members were welcome and many family gatherings were spent there. A favorite had to be the Fourth of July. It was also a favorite place for hunting and fishing where all were welcome as well. Along with "The Farm," he spent a good amount of time travelling. He enjoyed his winters in South Texas. He made numerous friends on those adventures. He met the love of his life, Christine McRoberts, in his travels. They shared their interests and love together and got married in 2014. George was an active member of their church and they shared their love of travelling and Royals baseball. George would do anything for anyone he met. He was a very hard worker, had an outstanding work ethic, despised laziness, never met a stranger, and loved life. The 3 things he said the most were "Life is Good," "Good to see Ya," and of course, "Fantastic!" George is survived by his wife, Christine Stone, of the home; daughter Julie Stone, of Greenwood MO; son Darrin (Emily) Stone of Harrisonville MO; step-children, Justin (Jennifer) Crump of Parkville MO, and Jason (Christy) Crump of Wasilla AK; mother Patricia, of Raytown MO; sisters Dixie (Jim) Altman, of Independence MO & Darlene (Kirk) White, of Raytown MO; brothers David (Carole) Stone, of Grandview MO & Darrell (Debbie) Stone, of Lee's Summit MO; 9 grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Oliver Stone. Memorial contributions may be made to Whatsoever Community Center (1201 Ewing Ave, Kansas City, MO 64126).
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 1, 2020