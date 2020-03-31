|
George Allen Burns George Allen Burns, 73, of San Diego, California peacefully passed away in hospice care on March 29, 2020 after a courageous two year battle with lung cancer. George was born in Great Bend, Kansas, to Allen and Frances Burns. George lived an accomplished life. Growing up in Great Bend, he excelled at academics and sports. He received his undergraduate degree from Kansas State University, and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas. He was always a little conflicted on whom to root for, but typically picked the Jayhawks. After law school George moved to Kansas City where he began his practice, which eventually led him into a 40-year career in the residential real estate business. George was an iconic figure in the Kansas City real estate market as a leader and a top broker for some of the best firms in town. George retired in 2014 and he and wife Sandy moved to San Diego, California to live close to the ocean in Point Loma. George always enjoyed a good cocktail with friends and family, and entertained them with a combination of his quick wit and great sense of humor. People really liked being around George. He was one of a kind, and will be deeply missed by the many who knew him. George is survived by; his wife Sandy Burns of 35 years, son Don Burns (Brynn) of Leawood, Kansas, daughter Becky Simpson (Chris) of Edmond, Oklahoma, sister Karin Sobba (Marvin) of Overland Park, Kansas, four fabulous grandkids Alex and Harry Simpson and Shannon and Sam Burns, nieces Anne Sobba and Kathy Parks, and of course by his loyal companion for many years Margot, the family dog. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Wayside Waifs.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2020