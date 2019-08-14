Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Martin Luther Lutheran Church
1200 SW Blue Parkway
Lee's Summit, MO
View Map
George Bright


1930 - 2019
George Bright Obituary
George Bright George Bright, 89, returned to the Lord, is dancing with his wife, and got his memory back! After many years of battling Alzheimer's Disease, George was made whole again. George was the quintessential "pal," happy to converse over coffee or a cold beer with just about anyone. He was spunky, ornery, and cherished. He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Tabuchi and Karen Montgomery (Ford), as well as his 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. George was a member of the men's group TGIW where he prided himself on near perfect attendance. He was also a long time member of the Elks Lodge where he served in many roles, most notably as Grand Poobah. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on August 18 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church located at 1200 SW Blue Parkway in Lee's Summit. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions to the . George will be profoundly missed, but we rejoice in knowing George remembers what a wonderful life he led. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
