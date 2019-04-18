|
|
George Carter Gill George Carter Gill, 85, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Claremore, OK. He was born on May 16, 1934 to his parents, George Gill and Lorena Alberta Carter-Gill. George's family visitation to greet friends will be held on Thursday from 5:00-7:00pm, April 18, 2019 at Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344. George's Celebration of Life Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00pm, April 23, 2019 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, KS. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 18, 2019