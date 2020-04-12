|
George Charles Wilson George Charles Wilson, age 94, of Raytown, Missouri passed away on April 5, 2020. A Celebration of life will occur at a later scheduled time. Burial will be in the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Prior to his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the Navy and in November of 1943 was assigned to the USS COPAHEE, CVE12, an escort aircraft carrier, on which he served during WW II in the South Pacific. He was aboard the COPAHEE when it delivered one of the atomic bombs to Siapan. He served as GM2C on that ship until it was decommissioned in 1946 when he was discharged. He remained in the Navy Reserves. He earned a degree in Watchmaking and Creative Jewelry & Repair, operating his own shop in eastern, Jackson County. In 1947 he met his future wife, Loretta Holden. They were married in May of 1948. In 1949, he was called back to active duty in the Navy, he was assigned to the Sub-tender USS FULTON during the Korean Conflict and was released from active service in May 1952. He remained in the Navy Reserve until he was discharged from reserve status in 1955. Returning home, he found employment through Bendix Aviation (contractor for the Atomic Energy Commission) and worked with that company as it was incorporated into Allied Signal /DOE, retiring 39 years later, as a general supervisor of manufacturing operations. He was actively involved in the Swope Park Masonic Lodge 617 and achieved the honor of serving as Master. He was a member of Scottish Rite and the Ararat Shrine. He enjoyed working with the disabled children driving their van to the in St. Louis. He was an active member of the Country Club United Methodist Church. George was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; parents, JD and Stella Wilson; siblings: Jack, Dorothy, Bill, Devoe, Beverly; and his son, Dan. He is survived by his sons, Mark and Brian; daughter-in-laws, Carol, Dorothy, and Yvonne; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to Thank Dr. Steve Buie and his staff, as well as the Staff of The Gardens at Barry Road, for their support and the dignity they gave in caring for George during the end of his life's journey. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Fund, 2900 North Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020