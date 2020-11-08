George Closson Jr.January 27, 1946 - October 29, 2020Hermitage, Missouri - George Edwin Closson Jr passed away on October 29, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1946 in Independence, Mo. He graduated from Raytown South HS in 1964, where he played the drums in the marching band, winning several awards as a solo drummer. He also played in a rock band, The Motivations. George spent 43 years as a clerk for the Union Pacific Railroad. He is preceded by father George E Closson Sr. He is survived by his wife, Dianna of 53 years. He also leaves his mother Henrietta Jaques, brother John Closson (Beverly), sister Densie Martins (Bob), 3 daughters, Shelly Closson, Kim Holt (Joe), Nichole Culbertson (Dane); and 3 grand-daughters, Hadlee, Kaitlyn and Emma. George was an avid fisherman and also loved golf and gardening. He enjoyed spending summer days with his family and friends fishing, camping and swimming at Pomme de Terre lake. Visitations will be held in Kansas City Kansas at Chapel Hill Funeral Home at 1:00pm on November 12, 2020.