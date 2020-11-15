1/
George "Junie" Dolinar
1928 - 2020
George "Junie" Dolinar
November 7, 2020
George "Junie" Dolinar, 91 of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away peacefully November 7, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be November 17, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 708 N. 4th St, Kansas City, Kansas. Inurnment will be at 12:30 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Sister Servants of Mary, Sisters of Christ the King (Lemont, Il)-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and the Strawberry Hill Museum. Mass will be livestreamed at www.skradskifh-kc.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Guest Book

November 14, 2020
This was my Uncle Junie! Gave me my first grown up watch. I was 7 years old! I adored him. I came for California, at 16 years old, to be in his and Aunt JoAnn's wedding. What a party! I met all his Eagle Scouts. What a great bunch of guys he tutored! What a wonderful man. My father, Joseph Dolinar, was his oldest brother. He loved Junie so much, as did my mother, Goldye. When he came to California to visit us, it was always a wonderful memory. His Christmas notes to me will be so deeply missed.
Patricia Ann Dolinar Dutra, Sacramento, California
Patricia Ann Dolinar Dutra his niece
November 13, 2020
George was our best man when we got married, he and Bernie were involved in Boy Scouts and bowling! Oh my goodness the fun at the bowling alley and bus trips to tournaments. Helen, Rosie and Him kept us laughing until we could laugh no more, my first bus ride I learned more than I can share. Haha he and Joann did many dances in the hall and the best were the costume dances, Never knew what they would do but always fun. That is who Junie was, a wonderful character! Loved the phone conversations and I will miss him, God Bless
Marilyn Jaksetic
Friend
November 13, 2020
Junie's family and our family were nextdoor neighbors on Northrup. What a wonderful family. Remained close friends with Junie. He would call often and ask us to stop by for a visit after our Sunday Mass at Holy Family. We always left with a masnica and an apple strudel. What a great neighbor and friend. He was so much fun to be around. We talked, laughed, reminisced and enjoyed. God bless you Junie. We will miss you so much. Rest in peace dear friend.
Karl and Carol McCarty
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
George was the best ScoutMaster. He was always so happy. He’ll be missed on ‘the hill’
Michael Mikesic
Friend
November 11, 2020
A generous and kind host, and genuinely fine human being. I agree that his strudels were a reason for happiness, and his stories related on rides to get-togethers, made for enjoyable drives. A man who embraced life's ups and downs, with grace.
Mike Millhouse
Family
November 11, 2020
I LOVED MY BROTHER, WE WERE VERY CLOSE. ALL OUR LIFE WE PLAYED GAMES , WERE TENNIS PARTNERS, LOVED TO DANCE, AND SANG SONGS WHEN WE HAD TO CLEAN AT OUR HOME. ALWAYS KEPT IN TOUCH ALL THOUGH OUR LIVES. LOVE TO COMPARE DANCING WITH THE STARS AND WATCHING THE CHIEFS AND ROYALS GAMES. HE MADE LAUGH . WE ALWAY REMINISCED AND SHARED RECIPES. I KNOW HE LOVED HIS CHOCOLATE AND WAS THERE TO PROVIDE FOR HIM. AND IN RETURN HE SENT ME POVOTICA . WE TALKED OFTEN AND I WILL MISS HIM EVERYDAY. I LOVE YOU MY BROTHER GEORGE. SIS.
RM Gerkovich
Sister
November 11, 2020
He was a great man who would do anything for you,and just a great person...his smile lit up the room, and was always in great spirits..
Steve Stopa
Friend
