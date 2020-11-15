George was our best man when we got married, he and Bernie were involved in Boy Scouts and bowling! Oh my goodness the fun at the bowling alley and bus trips to tournaments. Helen, Rosie and Him kept us laughing until we could laugh no more, my first bus ride I learned more than I can share. Haha he and Joann did many dances in the hall and the best were the costume dances, Never knew what they would do but always fun. That is who Junie was, a wonderful character! Loved the phone conversations and I will miss him, God Bless

Marilyn Jaksetic

Friend