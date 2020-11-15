This was my Uncle Junie! Gave me my first grown up watch. I was 7 years old! I adored him. I came for California, at 16 years old, to be in his and Aunt JoAnn's wedding. What a party! I met all his Eagle Scouts. What a great bunch of guys he tutored! What a wonderful man. My father, Joseph Dolinar, was his oldest brother. He loved Junie so much, as did my mother, Goldye. When he came to California to visit us, it was always a wonderful memory. His Christmas notes to me will be so deeply missed.
Patricia Ann Dolinar Dutra, Sacramento, California
