George Doniphan (Don) Allen George Doniphan (Don) Allen age 96 of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Don was born October 9, 1922 to the late George Arthur and Bertie (Jacks) Allen on the family farm in Muncie, Kansas, on the land originally settled by his grandfather. He was a graduate of Washington High School. An avid sports fan all his life, he participated in organized sports in his younger years. After enlisting in the Navy in 1943, Don rose to the level of Lieutenant (JG) as a pilot based in the Pacific on the USS Yorktown. Don married Doris Tyson in 1945, who preceded him in death after 69 years of marriage. He and Doris enjoyed wintering on South Padre Island, Texas for almost 40 years. There, they fished, searched for shells and rare birds, and enjoyed the social activities of their "campground" community. Don was a faithful member of Grandview Baptist Church. He was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and served in various other lay positions in the church. Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, and sister Janice Lewis. He is survived by four children, Michael Allen, Kansas City, KS, George Allen, Gabon, West Africa, Nancy (Lon) Wallis, Kansas City, KS and Kristina Allen (Steve Hayden), New York, NY. Two grandchildren, Angela and Elizabeth; two great-grandchildren, Eva Rose and Westley. Visitation will be 10:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with service to follow at 11:00 am at the Porter Funeral Home in Kansas City, Kansas. Burial will be in Stony Point Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.Porterfuneralhome.com. 913-621-6400.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019