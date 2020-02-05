Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Knox Presbyterian Church
9595 W. 95th Street
Overland Park, MO
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Mt. Moriah
Resources
More Obituaries for George Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Butler


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Butler, Jr. George E. Butler, Jr., 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away on February 1, 2020 from natural causes related to congestive heart failure. George was born on October 8, 1929 in Kansas City, MO to Mabel V. and George E. Butler. On July 22, 1950 George married Vera Lea Kennedy, his high school sweetheart. They enjoyed nearly 70 years of married life together. Growing up, George credits the Boy Scouts of America for teaching him how to enjoy working hard and how to be a productive leader. On October 1, 1945 George was honored with his mother by the Governor of Missouri and H. Roe Bartle as he received his Eagle Scout rank, an exciting moment for both. George graduated from Southeast High School and attended Kansas University earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Holding several jobs in engineering and construction he became a Partner and Vice President at Hare & Hare, Inc. in Kansas City. In 1969 George founded George E. Butler & Associates, Inc., now known as GBA. The firm flourished under his leadership as well as those that have followed him. The civil site engineering of the Harry S Truman sports complex provided steady work for the newly formed firm. During the Korean War, George entered the Army and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia where he utilized his engineering background in teaching airfield design and construction through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He remained stateside during his service and had great appreciation for those that served overseas. George was a member of numerous Professional Engineering Societies and Associations. For enjoyment George and Vera Lea could often be found at Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO and traveling our beautiful country. George followed in his father's footsteps and became an accomplished woodcarver. George was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel V. and George E. Butler. He is survived by his wife Vera Lea, his brother Kenneth V. Butler (Jean) of Leawood, KS, children Janet Kerner (William), Judy Sullivan (Ron), Kenneth G. (Karen), Jeffrey (fiancé Renee) and grandchildren Michelle Sullivan, Rebecca Fouard (Tristan) and Ronnie Sullivan. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday February 7, 2020 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO with funeral services at 1:00 Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS. Graveside services will immediately follow at Mt. Moriah. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Knox Presbyterian Church (Overland Park, KS) and the .
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -