George E. Butler, Jr. George E. Butler, Jr., 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away on February 1, 2020 from natural causes related to congestive heart failure. George was born on October 8, 1929 in Kansas City, MO to Mabel V. and George E. Butler. On July 22, 1950 George married Vera Lea Kennedy, his high school sweetheart. They enjoyed nearly 70 years of married life together. Growing up, George credits the Boy Scouts of America for teaching him how to enjoy working hard and how to be a productive leader. On October 1, 1945 George was honored with his mother by the Governor of Missouri and H. Roe Bartle as he received his Eagle Scout rank, an exciting moment for both. George graduated from Southeast High School and attended Kansas University earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Holding several jobs in engineering and construction he became a Partner and Vice President at Hare & Hare, Inc. in Kansas City. In 1969 George founded George E. Butler & Associates, Inc., now known as GBA. The firm flourished under his leadership as well as those that have followed him. The civil site engineering of the Harry S Truman sports complex provided steady work for the newly formed firm. During the Korean War, George entered the Army and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia where he utilized his engineering background in teaching airfield design and construction through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He remained stateside during his service and had great appreciation for those that served overseas. George was a member of numerous Professional Engineering Societies and Associations. For enjoyment George and Vera Lea could often be found at Table Rock Lake near Branson, MO and traveling our beautiful country. George followed in his father's footsteps and became an accomplished woodcarver. George was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel V. and George E. Butler. He is survived by his wife Vera Lea, his brother Kenneth V. Butler (Jean) of Leawood, KS, children Janet Kerner (William), Judy Sullivan (Ron), Kenneth G. (Karen), Jeffrey (fiancé Renee) and grandchildren Michelle Sullivan, Rebecca Fouard (Tristan) and Ronnie Sullivan. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday February 7, 2020 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO with funeral services at 1:00 Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS. Graveside services will immediately follow at Mt. Moriah. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Knox Presbyterian Church (Overland Park, KS) and the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020