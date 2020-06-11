George E. Coulter George Emmett Coulter, 76, Tonganoxie, KS, passed away June 5, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Coulter Residence, 834 E 8th Street , Tonganoxie, KS on Saturday, June 13th from 4:00-8:00pm. George was born November 15, 1943 in Hawthorne, Florida, the son of John and Lucille (Whaley) Coulter. He worked as a truck driver for Haggard Hauling and Rigging for 39 years and after retiring worked for Calovich Construction, Tonganoxie, as well as becoming "Farmer George". He was united in marriage to Donna (Lobb) Coulter on May 31, 1963; she survives of the home. Other survivors include; one son, John Coulter, McLouth, KS; two daughters, Christine Coulter, Tonganoxie, Dawn Gilbert, Pomona, KS; three brothers, Alan Jack, Atlanta, GA; Meredith "Butch" Jack, Houston, TX; Dennis Donald, St. Charles, LA; one sister, Grace Brickner, Aurora, CO; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. George is preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Jack and Melissa Paduana; two brothers, Jake Coulter and Donald Jack; and beloved step-father, Marshall "Papi" Jack. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Good Shepherd Thrift Store, Tonganoxie.



