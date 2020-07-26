George E. Pierce, M.D. Dr. George E. Pierce of Austin, Texas (formerly of Lake Quivira, Kansas) passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born to Jessie and George Pierce in Washington, Iowa in 1933. He grew up in his beloved Wyoming where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Laude from the University of Wyoming. Following his senior year in college he was nominated for the Rhodes scholarship. He went on to earn a Master's degree in Biophysics and a Medical degree from The Johns Hopkins University, on a scholarship. At Johns Hopkins he served his surgical internship and residency under Dr. Alfred Blalock, his esteemed mentor. Dr. Pierce served at the National Institutes of Health, the National Heart Institute, Bethesda, Maryland. Additionally, he undertook training in the emerging subspecialty of vascular surgery at the University of Washington. Dr. Pierce went on to become a major contributor to the advancement of kidney transplantation. He practiced vascular and thoracic surgery for more than 40 years, holding positions at the University of Washington, the University of Colorado, the VA Medical Center and finally at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, where he served as a distinguished clinical Professor of Surgery. As a surgeon, teacher, researcher, and mentor to generations of physicians, Dr. Pierce led many, inspired others and helped thousands of patients. He was the author, co-author or editor of scores of scientific papers and the inventor of several patented surgical medical devices. Professional leadership positions included many with the American Surgical Association, the Halsted Society, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, the Transplantation Society, the National Kidney Foundation
, the Midwest Organ Bank, the Midwestern Vascular Surgical Society, the Society for Vascular Surgery, the International Surgical Society, the International Society for Cardiovascular Surgery, the Society of University Surgeons, the Association for Academic Surgery, and the Western Trauma Association. An avid outdoorsman, he never lost his love of the Rocky Mountains and his fondness for skiing, hiking and fishing, passions he instilled in his children and grandchildren. He also had a life long love of music, ranging from classical music to country western and could play the piano by ear. He looked forward to mountaineering expeditions, spending time on his ranch in Montana, and skiing with his children and grandchildren. He was commonly known as "One More Run George" for seizing every opportunity on the ski mountain before the day's end. He lived his life the same way, whether pushing higher on the mountain or pushing himself further. Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 57 years, Carolyn Bell Pierce (Austin, TX), whom he met on a blind date in Baltimore, Maryland while a young intern at Johns Hopkins. Other family members include his daughter Cathryn Lynn Pollinger (Austin, TX), son William Brooks Pierce (Mission Hills, KS), grandchildren Jenny, Ben, Alexandra, and William, son-in-law Steve Pollinger (Austin, TX), daughter-in-law Amy Freeman Pierce (Mission Hills, KS), and sister Ruth Bramall (Lake Stevens, WA). The family wishes to thank his devoted caregivers at Querencia in Austin, Texas for the compassionate care afforded Dr. Pierce. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Dr. Pierce's name to The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine or the University of Kansas School of Medicine.