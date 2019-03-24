George Ellis Paskins George Ellis Paskins, 71, unexpectedly passed away on March 1, 2019. George was born March 14, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois. As a teenager, George moved with his family to the Kansas City area where he would live for most of his life. During his working years, he was a proud union organizer and member of the Sprinkler Fitters Local 314. George had a keen mind and loved to learn. As an adult, he earned a sociology degree from UMKC. He loved music, dancing, and photography as well as spending time outdoors camping and fishing. He was a restless spirit who traveled often. During his retirement, George lived for many years in a small rock house in the woods of Ava, Missouri. He loved taking walks by the creek and relaxing in his hammock. Eventually, he could not resist the call back to one of his favorite places in the world-- Thailand. George lived the final years of his life at Care Resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand where he could swim any day of the week and take in the natural beauty all around him. The loving care he received at Care Resort was a comfort to him and to his children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Leona Paskins and his brother William Paskins. George is survived by his son Tony Paskins (Sarah Kennedy), his daughter Laura Brain (David), and his 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Leslie Rush (Bob) and Barbara Talman (William Binderup). A private memorial service will be planned.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary