Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
9405 Mission Rd.
Leawood, KS
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:45 PM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
9405 Mission Rd.
Leawood, KS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
9405 Mission Rd.
Leawood, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Weaver


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George H. Weaver Obituary
George H. Weaver George H. Weaver, 95, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Visitation will be 11:30AM to 12:45PM Saturday, July 27, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS with a Rosary prayed at 12:45 and Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM. George was born October 6, 1923, in Clarion, PA. He is survived by his wife Mary, 6 children, brother, 2 sisters, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now