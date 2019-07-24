|
|
George H. Weaver George H. Weaver, 95, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Visitation will be 11:30AM to 12:45PM Saturday, July 27, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd. Leawood, KS with a Rosary prayed at 12:45 and Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM. George was born October 6, 1923, in Clarion, PA. He is survived by his wife Mary, 6 children, brother, 2 sisters, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019