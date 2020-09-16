1/2
George J. Constable
1930 - 2020
George J. Constable George J. Constable, 90 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away September 13, 2020. George was born June 27, 1930 He was the third of seven children born for George W. and Bertha May Constable. George was a corporal in the US Army in 1954. He served his country in the Korean War for two years. Owned and operated Constable Sanitation; he proudly served the communities of Lee's Summit, Green Wood and Raytown for over 41 years. He was very honest, kind and compassionate to his employees and customers. He was always joyful and willing to help anyone in need. His biggest joy in life was the time he spent with his family, especially at the summer lake house boating and fishing with his children and grandchildren. George was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Closson and Connie Trundle. His survivors include his wife Carol; his children George, Vickie, Kevin, Renee, John; his grandchildren Sarah, George, Kacy, Kim, Dustin, Alex, Erin and great grandchildren Georgia, Autumn, Riley, George Jr., Brielle, Makayla and Elijah. Graveside service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Mt. Washington Cemetery. COVID-19 protocols for the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to any of the following organizations: VFW Post #5789, 329 SE Douglas St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063; Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy, #200, Kansas City, MO 64114 or Abundant Life Baptist Church, 304 SW Persels Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Washington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
