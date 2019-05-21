George J. Ventura George J. Ventura, 91, of Johnson Lake, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska. George was born September 10, 1927 in Paola, Kansas to Joseph George Ventura and Mary M. (Ferris) Ventura. He had one sister, JoAnn Ventura. He grew up in Kansas and was united in marriage to Patricia Mae Nickell on February 14, 1951 in Genoa, Colorado. They had three children Debra, Michael, and Teri. George joined the navy and served his country proudly from July, 1944 until July, 1954. During WWII he was on the U.S.S. Baltimore and during the Korean War he was on the U.S.S. McCoy Reynolds. He made many life-long friends while in the navy and later enjoyed attending yearly reunions with his shipmates. George then worked in construction and trucking for forty years with the Olson Company. In 1982, he and his wife, Pat, moved to Johnson Lake, Nebraska where he enjoyed fishing and boating. He also had a green thumb and grew a large vegetable garden. He shared his harvest with many of the lake's residents who were especially fond of his tomatoes and salsa. He and his good friend, Dick Hollinger, worked together on their gardens for many years. George also enjoyed flying and was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association for over 50 years. Survivors include his sister, JoAnn Ventura of Sandusky, OH; daughter, Debra Ventura (husband William Worden) of Oakland, CA; son Michael Ventura (wife Ellen Ventura) of Koloa, HI; and daughter Teri Pageler (husband Kelly Pageler) of Camdenton, MO; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pat. It was George's wish to be cremated and not have a funeral service. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary