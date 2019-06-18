Kansas City Star Obituaries
George James Dolan

George James Dolan Obituary
George James Dolan George James Dolan, 83, Mission, KS passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at the University of Kansas Med. Ctr., Kansas City, KS. A Celebration of Life will be 2-4 pm Saturday, June 22 at Mission Square, 6220 Martway, Mission, KS. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 200 S. Park Rd., Suite 100, Hollywood, FL 33021. George was born August 11, 1935 in St. Louis, MO to William and Susan Dolan. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. On May 30, 1959, George married Mary Larsen in St. Louis. He worked for General Motors for 19 years and later for Automatic Systems, retiring in 1998. George was very dedicated to his family and enjoyed traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Anthony Dolan. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Dolan; two sons, Mark (Brenda) Dolan, Panama and Barry (Tami) Dolan, Olathe, KS; daughter, Denise (Robert) Arenholz, Olathe, KS; brother, William (Yvonne) Dolan, Jr., St. Louis, MO; and three grandchildren, Bryan (Shantay) Dolan, Mitchell Dolan and Austin Arenholz. Condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019
