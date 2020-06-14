George Jay Hawley On March 19, 2020, in the early hours of the morning, George Jay Hawley departed from his bed by the window in his wonderful home, the Snohomish Chalet/Delta Rehab in Snohomish, WA for parts unknown. George lived an extraordinarily adventuresome and full life. Born near Warsaw, MO, in 1955, he moved with his family to Kansas City in 1st grade, then graduated from Southwest High School in 1973. With numerous adventures already experienced, he rode his motorcycle to dinner with his parents, Dave and Thorne Hawley, on Mothers' Day, 1979. An accident with a young driver caused a traumatic brain injury. The following nine years Dave and Thorne oversaw his entertainment, well-being and surgeries with energetic determination, assisted by the extended family and helpers. In 1988 George relocated to the Snohomish Chalet/Delta Rehab in Washington, near Seattle where his sister Harriett Morton and family live. There he has appreciated loving care, shared laughs and the family of fellow residents. A memorial for George will be held on Zoom on June 23 at 5pm CST. Folks will share memories of George's life, both pre and post accident, highlighting his adventures and his important contribution to the world: brightening other people's lives. TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL SERVICE, PLEASE SEND YOUR ADDRESS TO: LucyHawleyTerry@gmail.com. George is survived by his brother Charles Gray Hawley of Denver, CO and his sister Harriett Hawley Morton of Mercer Island, WA, along with many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, scores of interesting cousins and friends everywhere who felt like family . Donations to acknowledge his passing would be gratefully appreciated by the Snohomish Chalet. Please donate by mailing a check to Delta Foundation 1711 Terrace Snohomish, WA 98290



