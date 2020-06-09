George John Carras George John Carras passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 97 at Kansas City Hospice. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS, on Wednesday, June 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, with the Trisagion prayer at 5:00 pm. Please respect social distancing and other precautions. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be directed to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. A first-generation Greek-American, George was born on February 4, 1923. In Kansas City, Missouri, to Evanthia and John Carras. He was the oldest of four sons. George attended Rollins Elementary School and graduated from Westport High School in 1941. He also attended the College of Commerce in Kansas City. A member of the Greatest Generation, George was a Staff Sergeant in the US Marine Corps in the Pacific Campaign as an ordnance man and bomb disposal technician. In 1945, George met the love of his life, Daphne Cantey, in Washington DC, while George was in the military and Daphne was working for the FBI. They returned to George's hometown to raise their son John Carras, a reporter for the Kansas City Kansan. John passed away in 1999. George and Daphne had a wonderful life in Kansas City. George was a member of the New York Yankees farm team in Joplin MO in 1947. He was a sales representative for NABISCO for 32 years. George and Daphne traveled the world and were active in church and community activities. George served on the Church council and coached the baseball team. He helped form the VFW post in Mission, KS. He delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered as a tax preparer for the AARP. After Daphne passed away in 2011, George continued his active lifestyle calling bingo with the senior citizen group at church, trips to the casino, coffee at the bank, breakfast with the Greek guys at Hy-Vee, and dinners at the Fire Wok in Mission, where he had many friends, especially the Huynh and Bui families. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Daphne, his son John, and his brothers Gus and Nick. Left to cherish his memory are his brother Jim Carras of Hideaway, Texas, sisters-in-law Dorothy Carras of Whittier, California, Wanda Carras of Sprngfield, Missouri and Pat Cantey of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends, including his best friend and second son Thien Bui. George was one of a kind. Cantankerous, yes, but loyal, loving and always ready to help. We will miss you George. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 9, 2020.