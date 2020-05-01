George John Hirt 1933-2020 George went to meet his heavenly father on 04/28/2020 after a long battle with health issues. George was a veteran of the Korean War, testing military vehicles. He worked at Black & Veatch for 35 years. He was a Mechanical Engineer designing and supervising power plant construction, then was named a partner of the company, and head of special projects. George loved baseball, football and all outdoor work and play, especially dogs. George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Hirt, one son Marc of Boulder, CO., two daughters Vicki Jones (Greg) and Stacy Brown (Mark) of Texas, and preceded in death by one son, Chris Hirt. He was so proud of all his family especially his six grandchildren, Jeremy, Tara, Ally, Georgia, Lizzie, and Gus, and 11 great grandchildren. Due to the currently COVID 19 pandemic, the service will be limited to family only. We will celebrate George's life at a future date. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store