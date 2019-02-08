George Kyle Gowing George Gowing, 74 of Orrick, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home,surrounded by his family. George was born on March 29, 1944 in Orrick to George Mason Gowing and Grace Eliza Woods. A native of Orrick, MO, George graduated from Orrick High School in 1962 and attended CMSU in Warrensburg, MO. George was united in marriage for 55 years to Joni Dee Scott. Later, George worked for General Motors in the Leeds plant in various positions and as a truck driver for Cook Paint in Kansas City, MO. In the 1980's, George was self employed and started a steam cleaning business, who's primary client was Wal-Mart Stores. As an avid BBQer, George started and operated Fubbler's Restaurant in his hometown of Orrick, MO. George also located to the Lake of the Ozarks to manage Millstone Marina. Throughout the 1990's and into early 2000's, George worked on various television and film productions in the transportation department. Notable productions include Nash Bridges, CSI Miami, Brothers & Sisters, Ride With The Devil, Flintstones and Windtalkers. George also owned and leased transportation equipment to the film industry. Throughout his life, he also managed his family farm. He was a member of the Orrick Christian Church and ADA Lodge # 444 in Orrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Sammy Lee Gowing and a sister, Judith Katherine Bailey. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joni Dee Gowing of the home, his children, Mindy Hannah, Melissa Kelley, Michelle Burns (Alan), and Jeffery Gowing (Jennifer). Seven grandchildren, Blake Fulton (Rachel), Tatum Hannah, Kendall Kelley, Georgi Pleasant (Ryan), Holly Burns, Grant Burns and Josephine Gowing. He is also survived by one great grandchild that is on the way, a sister, Sandra Gayle Thompson and several nieces and nephews. Masonic services will be on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick, MO. Visitation will follow from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Orrick Christian Church, with Rev. Art Endsley officiating. Burial will be in Riffe Cemetery northwest of Orrick, MO. Memorial donations in memory of George may be made to The Orrick Christian Church Expansion fund or to CAT-PACK Program. Arrangements by: Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick, MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 8, 2019