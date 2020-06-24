George L. Cummings George "Pete" L. Cummings, age 87, of Belton, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation services will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, Missouri 64083. A Funeral Service will take place at Cullen Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Born in Kansas City, Kansas on October 24, 1932 at Bethany Hospital, George was the son of George H. Cummings and Essie R. (Melte) Cummings. He was one of ten children. After graduating high school, George proudly served his country in the United States Army for three years during the Korean War. While in the military, George was presented with the Presidential Unit Citation, the Korean Campaign Ribbon with five battle stars, the Japanese Occupation Ribbon, the Commendation Ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal. He was joined in marriage with the love of his life, Mary Jane (Ellis) in the summer of 1952 on August 6th at Wolcott Baptist Church in Wolcott, Kansas. With this marriage they were blessed with three children, Timmothy, George Jr., and Cynthia. For thirty years, George worked as a City Truck Driver for Manley Truck Line before retiring in 1985. He was a President and Chairman of the Board of Sertoma in Tonganoxie, Kansas as well as a Deacon at Grinter Chapel Church, a Life Charter Member of the VFW, and played softball and basketball well into his fifties. He always had a love for sports! George was a caring, giving, and God loving man of Christian faith, attending South Haven Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed KU basketball, football, golfing, fishing, traveling, watching westerns, napping, and daily coffee and breakfast with his buddies at the Log Cabin. His Legacy is the example he set for all of us, as a loving Husband, Protector, Provider as well as a Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. George was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Cummings and Essie R. Cummings; son Timmothy Cummings; and siblings, Ira E. Fansler, Patricia Cummings, Dorothy Cummings, Dixie Breeden, Shirley House, Tom Cummings, and Gerry Fisher. He leaves behind the love of his life, his dream girl and wife of sixty-eight years August 6, 2020, Mary Jane Cummings; son, George L. Cummings Jr. (Brenda); daughter, Cynthia J. Coomer (Jim); daughter in law, Cathy Cavitt (Bruce); nine grandchildren, Timmothy C. Cummings (Julie), Scott Cummings (Laura), Jason Cummings (Zelda), George L. Cummings III (Rebecca), Katie Jane Bodkins (John), Jacob Cummings, Hallie Cummings, Alexis Girven (Josh), and Morgan Shike (Adam); and fourteen great grandchildren, McKenzie Cummings, Carter Cummings, Jayden Cummings, Isabell Cummings, Brodie Cummings, Avlynn Wyant, Kinley Wyant, Maeva Wyant, Harper Cummings, Ayla Cummings, Kenna Cummings, Mira Cummings, Braden Bodkins, Gracie Bodkins, and Jaxsyn Bodkins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton, Missouri 64012 or Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy. Ste. 200 Kansas City, MO 64114. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store