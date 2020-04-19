|
George L. Wirkkula On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, George L. Wirkkula, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 83. George was born in 1937 in Hibbing, MN to William and Anna Wirkkula. He was the youngest of seven children. He received his bachelor's degree from Macalester College, St. Paul, MN in 1961, and served in the financial industry for 45 years. On October 12, 1996, he married Kathleen Joy Keenan. He was known for his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit and his quick wit, which were with him to the end. George served in one of the first classes of the Peace Corp going to Liberia in 1963 where he worked to establish the country's first Department of Civil Service. After he returned from the Peace Corps he entered the financial services industry. He retired from his position of VP of Sales at Waddell and Reed in 1996; then came out of retirement a few years later and worked as a Financial Planner with H&R Block, and later, Ameriprise. He retired for the second time in 2014. George was a long-time member of Unity Temple on the Plaza, serving on the Board of Directors and the Endowment Committee. He has spent the last few years traveling, visiting with his beloved children and grandchildren and spoiling his wife and cats. George was preceded in death by his father, William, and his mother, Anna and 6 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Keenan, his three daughters, Kristin Seibold, Kerri Nobrega, Siri Bezdicek, and his stepson, Matthew (Kate) Caldwell and his six grandchildren, Alex Beauchamp, Tatym Nobrega, Taylor Seibold, Parker Seibold, Lee Caldwell and Rae Caldwell and his beloved cats, Simba and Stormy. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined in the future. Donations may be sent to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Kansas City MO 64114, KCHospice.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020