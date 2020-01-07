|
George Lee Williams II George Lee Williams II was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 23, 1953 to Wilson McCleary Williams and Carolyn Rae Cornielson. Lee was the oldest of three, an only son with a mischievous grin and a competitive streak. He was born an exquisitely kind and sensitive soul. During his childhood and adolescence, he discovered adventure on the shores of Lake Michigan at Camp Leelanua, during an epic road trip through Central and South America with his family, and along the wooded trails of Queeny Park near Principia Upper School. He became a cross country and track star in high school with the help of coaches Jack Eyerly and Bill Simon. Running unleashed Lee's potential and helped him touch the hem of his best self. He preached running to whomever would listen, especially the captive audience of his children. It was the gateway to adventure and connection, the solution to every problem. Lee married and divorced two powerful women, having six children with the first and running dozens of marathons all over the world with the second. His list of athletic and professional accomplishments are long, but his most significant contribution--the arena where he left his indelible mark--was as a dad. When his kids found themselves in some rough seas, he kept the family afloat and steered the ship into a safe harbor. He let each one of them know that he loved them completely. Lee taught his children kindness, humility, and how to make things right after they made mistakes or hurt one another. He worked to make sure no one got left behind--in life or when crossing the Grand Canyon or hiking through the Paria Canyon. He wanted to leave the world a better place than he found it. This allowed him to persevere and even thrive following his diagnosis of early onset dementia in 2014. We've never seen anyone face down dementia with more grace and humility. The last eighteen months of his life were spent at Brookside Manor in Hood River, OR where he brought the inner courtyard garden back to life and kept the bird feeders stocked with nectar and seeds. He danced, marched in local parades, and even started a walking group. He died surrounded by his children, grandchildren and so much love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's name to Camp Leelanua or Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Foundation for Brookside Manor (C/O Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031). A small service will be held in Hood River at the end of January and close family and friends will gather together at the Grand Canyon later this year.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 7, 2020