George Leo Diibon Jr. 1/26/1934 - 2/25/2020 George Leo Diibon, Jr, 86, of Excelsior Springs, MO, died February 25, 2020. Mr. Diibon was born January 26, 1934, and was the eldest child of George Sr, and Margaret Diibon of Kansas City, MO. He was a member of the Siloam Springs Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Ceretha Fawcett, children Nancy (C.C.) Eoff of Texas, Bobbie Jean (Tim) Zimmerman of Tennessee, Anthony (Tricia) Diibon of Rayville, MO, and Debra (Don) Ramsey of Lawson, MO; brothers and sisters Margaret Madsen, Patricia Plack, Terry Petree, Robert Diibon, Edward Diibon, and John Diibon. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Lois Diibon (wife), son Paul Allen Diibon, sisters Barbara Hochstetter and Katherine Haviland, and brothers William Diibon, and Thomas Diibon. Services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, 5951 MO-10, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024. Visitation: 10a-12p; Services 12p-1p. Burial at Windy Hill Cemetery following the service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020