George Leroy McDonald George "Bud" Leroy McDonald, 95, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed February 23, 2020. George, son of William and Cecil McDonald, formerly of Blair, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his residence in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl McIntosh of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, and Connie Greeley of Olathe, Kansas; and one son, Gregg McDonald, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents, and by his beautiful wife of 71 years, Luree Ann Fuhlrodt McDonald in 2015, and his only sister, Janet McDonald Jacobsen in 2014. George served as an airplane mechanic in the Army Air Force in World War II. His love of planes and flying led to a career as an aeronautic engineer in many states until his retirement, when he and Luree moved back to Oklahoma City. George truly had an engineering mindset allowing him to think in solutions, not problems. He was a force to be reckoned with while visiting museums or other places of history and technology, since he felt the need to read and study every bit of information offered. His life experience made him a knowledgeable conversationalist and an avid storyteller something his family will dearly miss. George had many life interests and over the years took on hobbies such as flying small planes, square dancing, model building, organ and guitar playing, as well as many sports. Although his mobility was a challenge in his later years, George enjoyed getting out and spending time with his beloved family. His unique sense of humor, love of learning and practical outlook made him one of a kind. George was appreciated and loved by his family, friends and acquaintances and will be deeply missed. Services will be Thursday, February 27, 1:30pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, Oklahoma. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2020