Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Leroy McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Leroy McDonald Obituary
George Leroy McDonald George "Bud" Leroy McDonald, 95, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed February 23, 2020. George, son of William and Cecil McDonald, formerly of Blair, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his residence in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl McIntosh of Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, and Connie Greeley of Olathe, Kansas; and one son, Gregg McDonald, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. George was preceded in death by his parents, and by his beautiful wife of 71 years, Luree Ann Fuhlrodt McDonald in 2015, and his only sister, Janet McDonald Jacobsen in 2014. George served as an airplane mechanic in the Army Air Force in World War II. His love of planes and flying led to a career as an aeronautic engineer in many states until his retirement, when he and Luree moved back to Oklahoma City. George truly had an engineering mindset allowing him to think in solutions, not problems. He was a force to be reckoned with while visiting museums or other places of history and technology, since he felt the need to read and study every bit of information offered. His life experience made him a knowledgeable conversationalist and an avid storyteller something his family will dearly miss. George had many life interests and over the years took on hobbies such as flying small planes, square dancing, model building, organ and guitar playing, as well as many sports. Although his mobility was a challenge in his later years, George enjoyed getting out and spending time with his beloved family. His unique sense of humor, love of learning and practical outlook made him one of a kind. George was appreciated and loved by his family, friends and acquaintances and will be deeply missed. Services will be Thursday, February 27, 1:30pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, Oklahoma. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -