George Massood George Massood of Leawood, KS passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He was the only boy and the last of 10 children born in Kansas City, MO on June 19, 1927 to Joseph Jacob and Yensunie Massood. George was raised on a small farm in Raytown, MO and worked hard helping his father in his early years raising produce to sell at the city market. At age 16 during World War II, George joined the Merchant Marines and went to many countries with the ships he served on. His father passed away during this time and he returned to Kansas City to help his mother. In 1954 he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and served until 1956 with the rank of Corporal. He was very proud to have served in two wars. Upon his return to Kansas City, George became a real estate developer and worked for Lester Dean Development, developing the first underground caves in Kansas City on 31st street. Eventually he started his own business with an eye for the future with only an 8th grade education and humble beginnings. But with hard work and perseverance he created a successful business. He eventually found a good partner in Don Hutchison. Together they created a successful company including Interstate Signs, Inc., two apartment complexes in Raytown and Lee's Summit, which they owned and operated for 40 years. George was a long time member of Central Presbyterian Church and in later years John Knox Kirk Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, MO. He was a past president of the American Lebanese Club, Member of Brookridge CC and Loch Lloyd CC. George loved playing gin rummy, the casino, sports, especially the Chiefs and golf. His special talent for chipping and putting on the golf course was well known. George enjoyed many social and business gatherings at his home which he and Linda hosted. George loved to travel and he and his wife Linda, of 26 years went to Europe, Canada, all over the US, Mexico and the Caribbean. George loved his family and four children from his first marriage and his four step-children and the little one year old puppy Lillie. Preceding George in death were his parents, his sisters; Nezza Shiner, Amelia Scheel, Margaret Langdon, Josephine Brock and Katherine Klein. George is survived by his wife Linda, the love of his life. His 101 yr. old sister, Martha Winright, his 97 yr. old sister, Mary Andes, two sons; Lester Massood and Curtis Massood (Shaunty), daughters; Angela Wolven and Jenelle Vance (Bruce). Step-daughters; Sandra O'Neal (Ronnie), Susan Sargent (Peter), Step-sons: John Sanjean (Jennifer), Jeffrey Callaway (Heather). George was a great Dad to all of them and an even better grandfather - PaPa. He also had 6 grandchildren; Elizabeth and John Wolven, Michael and Vincent Massood, Catie Vance and Samantha Massood. His life was also blessed with Linda's grandchildren whom he loved like his own. Krystal, Johnny, Julie and Joshua Sanjean, Michael O'Neal, Christina Stark, Brooks and Madison Sargent, James and Caleb Callaway. George and Linda together loved 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as George's Lebanese cousins; Doctors Salah and Aline Keyrouz and family. George will be greatly missed and will be in our memories and hearts forever until we meet him again. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to John Knox Kirk Presbyterian Church, Wayside Waifs, or . The visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 7:00 - 9:00 PM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS. 66210. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at John Knox Kirk Presbyterian Church, 11430 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114, followed by entombment with Military Honors at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS. 66210.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2019