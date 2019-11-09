|
George Michael Tomek George Michael Tomek 56, died 11/6/19. Born 01/08/63 in Tulsa OK. Mike is survived by his wife (life partner), Irma McCane, KCKS, his mother Pamela Cordell, Panama City FL, his father and step-mother George and Marilee Tomek Jr, Edmond OK, his brothers; Brian (Sherri) Tomek, KCMO, George (Andrea) Tomek III Dallas TX, and John Tomek Paola KS. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. For further information send email to [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 9, 2019