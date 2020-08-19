George Monroe Thomas George Thomas, 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 15th, 2020. He was born on February 26th, 1931 in Pittsburg, KS to Albert and Lillie Thomas. A private family service will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. George was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He was enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. George was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Thomas and grandson, Christian Allen. He is survived by his children, Debra Vanderlinden, David (Elaine) Thomas and Diana (Gerard) Van Hoet; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to City Union Mission or Wayside Waifs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
