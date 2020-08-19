1/1
George Monroe Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Monroe Thomas George Thomas, 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away on August 15th, 2020. He was born on February 26th, 1931 in Pittsburg, KS to Albert and Lillie Thomas. A private family service will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. George was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church for over 50 years. He was enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. George was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary Thomas and grandson, Christian Allen. He is survived by his children, Debra Vanderlinden, David (Elaine) Thomas and Diana (Gerard) Van Hoet; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to City Union Mission or Wayside Waifs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved