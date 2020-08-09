1/1
George Muzyka George Muzyka passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 16, 1943, to Bohdan Muzyka and Nadija (Jurtchuk) Muzyka. He came to America as a child with his parents and brother. The Muzyka family lived in Lane, Kansas, for one year to work off their passage then relocated to Kansas City, Kansas. He became a citizen of his adopted country, United States of America, on February 8, 1955. George attended Ward High School, graduating in 1961. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree with an emphasis on Judicial Science from Wichita State University. He served in the United States Army, 4th Infantry Division from 1964-1974, earning the rank of Captain. He served in Vietnam in 1968-1969. He was proud of being a veteran. He owned numerous repair centers in Kansas City, Kansas, Lenexa Kansas, Houston, Texas, and Shawnee, Kansas. George married his wife, Millie (Standefer) Muzyka on November 28, 1964. They have two daughters, Jana Georgeanne Bremenkamp and Shelly Marie Arista. George and Millie have one grandson, Hunter Lee Bremenkamp. The Muzykas have two sons-in-law, Henry Bremenkamp III and Felix Arista, Jr. George has one sister, Valia Gardner, and two brothers, Orest Muzyka and Alex Muzyka. George was a member of Lenexa Baptist Church in Lenexa, Kansas and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Lenexa, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bohdan Muzyka and Nadija Muzyka. Funeral Services will be at Lenexa Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 12, at 11:30 with burial at the Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas, immediately After.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
