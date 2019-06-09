|
George Norris Davis Sr. 1926 - 2019 George Norris Davis Sr., 92, of KCMO, died May 31, 2019. George was born to John William Davis and Eleanor Wilburn Davis on 9-17-1926. George, a veteran and Documented Original Tuskegee Airman, taught school for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife Arletta Lee Jennings Davis, his children, Norris Davis, Woodrow Austin, Marla Davis, Cheryl Williams, Angela Weatherspoon, George Davis, Jr., Eugene Davis, his wife's children Morgan Jennings, Anjanette Long, his grandchildren, David Hoard, Monica Johnson, Kamilah Crouch, Damon Weatherspoon, Joshua Williams, Joel Williams, Kimberly Montalbano, Kristen Davis, Travis Davis, Trenton Davis, James Williams, and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. His wife Alice, and wife Ernestine, and his granddaughter, Sonda L. McCoy and great-grandson, Kareem D. McCoy-Lee preceded him in death. Visit Mon Jun 10 from 9am-10:30am with funeral service at 10:30am at Ward Chapel/Cain-Grant A.M.E Church 2126 Prospect, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019