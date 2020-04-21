|
George Patrick "Pat" Harriman George Patrick Harriman "Pat" was born January 14th, 1940. He passed away April 1st,2020 from complications resulting from pneumonia. Pat graduated from Rockhurst High School in 1957. He then continued his education at Kansas State University where he received his bachelor's degree in Architecture. Pat worked as an architect in the Kansas City area for most of his adult life. He was also a master model railroader (#168), a craft in which he was very skilled. His passion for this resulted in three fully designed model railroads and he hosted many tours of his detailed displays. In addition, Pat was a volunteer for the city of Overland Park's board of zoning appeals for over 40 years. Pat's love for his family and grandchildren was unconditional. He always made time to stop by and get his "grandkid fix". Pat and his wife Janel had an open-door policy and always welcomed visitors. Those who knew Pat know he would always say it like it was and had a unique sense of humor. Pat was a very special man who will be remembered by many. Pat was preceded in death by his mother Madeline Harriman and two brothers John Francis Harriman and James Michael Harriman. He is survived by his wife Janel, daughter Stacy Sourk (David), son Daniel Harriman (Korinne), five grandchildren Bailey, Lucas, Samantha, Colin and Seth, his half-sister Lisa Harriman and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Pat's life will take place at a time which will be determined in the future.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020