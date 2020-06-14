George R. Reilly George R. Reilly, 87, passed April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Sat, June 20th at Terrace Park Cemetery, Lakeside Chapel, with inurnment to follow. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. George was born on June 5, 1932 in Weehawkin, NJ to Floyd and Rose (Hess) Reilly. He was a graduate of Teaneck, NJ, High School. George was a milk truck driver and a salesman for Sears before settling on his longtime career as a bus driver for Red and Tan Lines in Westwood, NJ, from which he retired at age 62 after over 35 years of service. He had also worked at Honeywell until their closing. George married Therese Canzler on May 16, 1953. After retirement, George and Therese moved to Weatherby Lake, MO. George attended First Century Church in Kansas City. George was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Reilly, and a sister, Loretta Loughlin. He is survived by his wife, Therese; children: Paul Reilly (wife Brenda) of St. Joseph; Robert Reilly (wife Lucy) of KCMO; and Sheila Rechenberger (husband Walter) of KCMO; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren: Atticus, Liberty, Rosemary, Winter, Abraham, Olive, Brent, Quinn, and Jacob.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.