George Reid Butler George Reid Butler passed away on September 13, 2019 at his home in Lakeview Village, Lenexa, KS. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Leawood United Methodist Church, 2915 West 95th Street, Leawood, KS. George was born September 30, 1931 in Lexington, Missouri to George and Lillian Butler. He graduated from Grain Valley, MO, High School and served in the Air Force from 1951-1954. George received a B.S. in Business Administration from Central Missouri State College in 1956 and a M.A. in Education from UMKC in 1962. In 1957, George married Margaret Cranfill and started working for IBM Corporation. During his tenure at IBM, he held multiple operations management roles before retiring in 1990. Traveling and visiting family around the country were two of his favorite pastimes. George is survived by his wife Margaret and their children, Joan and husband Tom, Julia and husband Mark, Paul, Mark and wife Lisa, Martha and husband Sinclair and by 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Leawood United Methodist Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019