George S. Lewis Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George S Lewis Jr. George S. Lewis Jr. of Kansas City, MO died peacefully at home with his family surrounding him on June 26, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Sunday June 28. For those wishing to view graveside and Shiva services on Zoom, please contact the funeral home for more information. George was born November 19, 1935 to the late George & Sylvia Lewis. George was a lifelong Kansas CItian. He graduated from Southwest High School, and attended the University of Miami where he married his bride Beverly of 65 years. He later graduated from Wharton School of finance. George was a Stockbroker for 47 years with the same firm until he retired in 2009. He cherished his friendships and the times he spent with them. He had a vast group of friends ranging from business to his personal interests. George was a member of American Society of Arms Collectors, life member of Colt Collectors Association, Missouri Valley Arms Association, Texas Gun Collectors, a life member of Oakwood Country Club and a life long member of Temple B'nai Jehudah where he served a number of years on the board. George was an avid sportsman. He lettered in tennis in High School and played golf for over 50 years. He also had a great love for all animals and enjoyed raising them.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved