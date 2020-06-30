George S Lewis Jr. George S. Lewis Jr. of Kansas City, MO died peacefully at home with his family surrounding him on June 26, 2020. A private graveside service was held on Sunday June 28. For those wishing to view graveside and Shiva services on Zoom, please contact the funeral home for more information. George was born November 19, 1935 to the late George & Sylvia Lewis. George was a lifelong Kansas CItian. He graduated from Southwest High School, and attended the University of Miami where he married his bride Beverly of 65 years. He later graduated from Wharton School of finance. George was a Stockbroker for 47 years with the same firm until he retired in 2009. He cherished his friendships and the times he spent with them. He had a vast group of friends ranging from business to his personal interests. George was a member of American Society of Arms Collectors, life member of Colt Collectors Association, Missouri Valley Arms Association, Texas Gun Collectors, a life member of Oakwood Country Club and a life long member of Temple B'nai Jehudah where he served a number of years on the board. George was an avid sportsman. He lettered in tennis in High School and played golf for over 50 years. He also had a great love for all animals and enjoyed raising them.



