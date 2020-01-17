|
George Joseph Stimpfel George Joseph Stimpfel, 77, passed away in his home in Lees Summit, MO on Jan. 4th, 2020. Services for George will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 20th, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road, Lees Summit, MO. Rosary will be shared at 9:45am. Visitation will follow at 10am. Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial services will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO. George was treasured and he will be dearly missed. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 17, 2020