|
|
George Thomas Tollefson George Thomas Tollefson passed away March 4th, 2019. He leaves behind, his wife Bettie, daughters Ellen Wollard (Phil), Becky Rule (Eric), and five grandchildren. Visitation at 10am Lenexa Baptist Church, service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hands to Heart. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019