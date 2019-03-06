Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for George Tollefson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Thomas Tollefson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Thomas Tollefson Obituary
George Thomas Tollefson George Thomas Tollefson passed away March 4th, 2019. He leaves behind, his wife Bettie, daughters Ellen Wollard (Phil), Becky Rule (Eric), and five grandchildren. Visitation at 10am Lenexa Baptist Church, service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hands to Heart. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now