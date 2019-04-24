Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
George Vetter
George Ira Vetter George Vetter, 61, Millersburg, MO, passed away at home April 16, 2019, watched over by his faithful furbaby Xena. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery with a Reception after. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society of Columbia. George was born January 1, 1958, in Tulsa, OK, to the late James and Martha Vetter, and grew up in the Grandview, MO area. He lived and went to school in Lubbock, TX, Wichita, KS, Garland, TX, and Columbia, MO. He made his home in Columbia, MO where he worked on machinery at Kraft Foods. He enjoyed Sci-Fi, loved animals and was an avid gamer and pool player. But mainly George was a loving and supportive son, brother, father, husband, uncle, and cousin, much beloved and missed by his family. Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Linda B. Haus; his step-children, Elizabeth Haus, John Mazzola, and Carl Gillespie; his sons, Mars and Ari Hubbs; his sisters, E. Lea Lichty (Curt), Jamaine M. Abidogun, Dorothy "TJ" Johnson (Rick Balagna); mother-in-law, Judith Hutson; father-in-law, Herbert Haus; brother-in-law, Gary Haus (Karen); numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews; uncle and aunt, David and Juanita Courtney; many cousins; and his beloved dog Xena. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019
