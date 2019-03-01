George W Enslen George W Enslen, age 74, passed away on February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Kansas City, MO to George and Elma (Gentry) Enslen on June 10, 1944. He was the eldest of 2 children. After graduating from Southeast High School, he enlisted into the Army where he served for 3 years. He was stationed in Germany where he was a tank driver. He then returned back to Kansas City where he worked as a service technician at Diebold for 30 years and helped care for his mother. He was an avid collector of WWII memorabilia and loved to travel and garden. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister (Mary Bashor), and niece (Brittany Bashor). He is survived by his brother in law (Ronald Bashor), nephew (Brian Bashor), niece (Bethany Bashor), niece (Becky Oetting), and great nieces (Bailey and Emma Oetting). Visitation and funeral services will be held on March 9, 2019 starting at 1PM. Memorials may be made in George's name to the Veterans Association in Kansas City.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary