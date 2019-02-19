Kansas City Star Obituaries
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
George W. Turner George W. Turner passed away on February 15, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital. George was born in Moberly, Mo on December 25, 1935 to Joe W. and Georgia L. Turner. George married Virginia A. Thursby on June 11, 1954. George was preceded in death by his son David W. Turner, daughter in law Donna Cline Turner, grandson K. Scott Moore, his brother Robert Lee Turner and his parents. He is survived by his wife Virginia Turner, daughter Janice Turner, granddaughter Ammie and Husband Jacob Swearingen, 6 great grandchildren Jamie, Kirsten, Ryker, Xander, Nora and Jared, his brother Richard Turner, and many nieces and nephews. George graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1953 and Kansas City Jr College with an engineering degree. He was a 50+ year member of Summit Masonic Lodge (past master), Scottish Rite of Kansas City, and Ararat Shrine. He was also Municipal Judge of Greenwood, MO in the 70's and a volunteer fire fighter for Prairie Township fire department. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home with visitation prior from Noon to 1:00. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Any donations maybe made to Shiners Hospital for Children. Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 816-524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2019
