George Wesley Shultz George Wesley Shultz was born July 2, 1934 in Independence, MO to Irven and Georgia Shultz. He passed peacefully August 19, 2019 at his home in Independence, surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 85. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Connection Point Church, 10500 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO. Funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial with full military honors at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019