Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Connection Point Church
10500 E State Route 350
Raytown, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Connection Point Church
10500 E State Route 350
Raytown, MO
View Map
George Wesley Shultz


1934 - 2019
George Wesley Shultz George Wesley Shultz was born July 2, 1934 in Independence, MO to Irven and Georgia Shultz. He passed peacefully August 19, 2019 at his home in Independence, surrounded by his loving family after a hard fought battle with cancer at the age of 85. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Connection Point Church, 10500 E State Route 350, Raytown, MO. Funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial with full military honors at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019
