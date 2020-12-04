George Yeo
April 25, 1941 - November 27, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - We are sad to announce that we had to say goodbye to George Robert Yeo the day after Thanksgiving this year. George enjoyed live jazz and frequented The Blue Room in the 18th and Vine district. He lived in Kansas City his entire life and had a deep love of the city. Family and friends can light a candle as a loving gesture.
He is survived by: his sister, Blanche Ann Mitchell (Don); and his two children, Thomas Robert Yeo and Alice Elizabeth Yeo.
George will rest next to his parents at Craig Cemetery I.O.O.F in Craig, Missouri. A celebration of George's life will be held next summer in Kansas City, Missouri, details TBA, due to current COVID conditions. In the meantime, please share loving memories in this Facebook Group: "Remembering George Yeo". Find the Facebook Group by entering "Remembering George Yeo" in your Facebook search bar. The Family will add to this Facebook Group when we have more details about next summer's celebration. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one or both of the following organizations: American Heart Association
(1-800-AHA-USA1)
American Jazz Museum (816.895.8470)