Georgeann "Porgie" Tate Williamson Sieben Georgeann ("Porgie") Tate Williamson Sieben, at the age of 87, grabbed the hands of her two sons, Patrick and Paul Williamson (who preceded her in death, this past year), and was lifted up to heaven on the afternoon of July 21, 2020. Upon arrival, the first to greet her were her sisters, Mary Ellen Schmeltz and Joan Bryant, and sister in law, Leona Adams. They were soon followed by Georgeann's two husbands of over 20 years each, Paul Williamson and Don R. Sieben. Finally, Georgeann's parents, George and Ann Edmundson Tate, took her into their arms. Georgeann was born in March of 1933 at Providence Hospital in Wyandotte County, KS. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for many years of her childhood. She graduated in 1951 from Bishop Ward High School where she twirled a baton and marched with the band. Her dad made sure the family saw the country. The photos of all the stops along the drives they took, from coast to coast, were proof of the many miles of pre-interstate system travel. Her visits with her Uncle Fred and Aunt Zadie provided heartfelt memories and were her favorite of all, which she carried all her days. Georgeann pulled taffy with her sister, Mary Ellen, at one of her first jobs as a candy maker. She also worked for TWA where she met her first husband. She traveled the world over in her lifetime but always knew that Kansas City was home. She was a lifelong member of the Gamma Mu Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. Her sorority sisters were near and dear to her. She was renowned for her laughter and for the uncanny ability to laugh hysterically while crying her eyes out! She loved to dance and move. Her favorite partner may have been her nephew, Mike. They would cover the dance floor whenever "Celebration" came over the sound system. During quarantine, you would find her outside her apartment, dancing in the hallway as music was playing in the vestibule below. She leaves behind two daughters, Paula Gale of Tennessee and Pam Williamson of Georgia. She also leaves 2 step-children, 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Her friends were very important to her in her life. She moved three years ago to a facility where several grade school and high school friends were living. For her, being with people she loved, and who loved her, was more important than anything else in life. As her physical life was nearing the end, many dear friends reached out to her in hospice and told her how much they loved her. Each one of these phone calls, zoom conferences and personal visits (to the screened in porch, since no one was allowed in) was a gem she held in her heart as she left this plane. Masses will be offered for Georgeann in all of the parishes she lived in over her lifetime: Blessed Sacrament (KCK), Saint Patrick (KCK), Saint Therese (KCMO), Incarnate Word (STLMO), and Cure of Ars (Leawood, KS). Given the current conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, a memorial service will take place at her graveside in the near future when conditions permit. Friends and family will be invited to gather then to honor Georgeann. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Saint Luke's Hospice House, attn: SLF, 901 E 104th St, Kansas City, MO 64131. Friends and family may also give online at https://www.saintlukesgiving.org/donate
, then select "Other" (add "Hospice House") and select "I'd like to add a tribute". Donations would also be appreciated in Georgeann's honor to the charity of your choice
.