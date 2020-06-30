Georgia Anseaume O';Connor
Georgia Anseaume O'Connor Georgia Anseaume O'Connor 72 of Plattsburg Missouri passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at a Liberty Missouri Hospital. She was born on March 9, 1948 in St Joseph Missouri to Ralph Dennis and Shirley Fry Anseaume. Georgia was a graduate of Plattsburg High School Class of 1966 and attended cosmetology school. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church Plattsburg. She was an avid bird watcher, loved to grow flowers, taught aerobics and loved supporting her grandchildren's sporting events. Georgia also assisted with the family businesses, Fry Hardware and the operation of the 4-D Ranch. On Jan. 21, 1967, she married Dan S. O'Connor lll,. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband Dan S. O'Connor lll of the home; 3 sons Dan S. (Tressy) O'Connor lV; Keily (Cody Flores) O'Connor; Chad (Rachelle) O'Connor all of Plattsburg. Her grandchildren Emili, Daniel V, Cooper, Caden, Cole, Peyton and Drew O'Connor. One great grandson Jaxen; and our best friend Ellen. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Wednesday July 1, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church Plattsburg. Mask are recommended. Interment Calvary Cemetery Plattsburg. A parish rosary will be recited on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 5:30pm at the church with visitation following until 8pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts to the Shirley Fry Music Scholarship. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online obituary and guest book at www.baileycox.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 30, 2020.
