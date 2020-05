Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Georgia's life story with friends and family

Share Georgia's life story with friends and family

Georgia Dorothy Luke- Reece Georgia Dorothy Luke- Reece, 94, Excelsior Springs, MO. passed away May 26, 2020 a private family service will be held with burial at Elmwood Cem., Excelsior Springs, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store